Teacher Selected As Quarterfinalist For Music Educator Award

Mineola High School music teacher Marc Ratner has been named a quarterfinalist for the 2022 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. Ratner is among 219 music teachers from 204 cities who were chosen as quarterfinalists.

The Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to maintaining music education in schools.

Ratner finds out if he is one of 15 semifinalists in September. The winner of the Music Educator Award will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards and a range of GRAMMY Week events.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District