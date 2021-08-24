Rock Them Like A Hurricane

The Mineola Hurricanes 14u team won the Hot Stove 14u Union Championship. Led by head coach Paul Valente and assistant coach Greg Frey, The Hurricanes went undefeated this summer winning their second team championship in three years. The season was filled with great pitching, defense and offense.

In the playoffs, The Hurricanes first faced Dodgers Nation and defeated them by a score of 14-4. Next up was the RVC Tigers who battled the Hurricanes in a game that went into extra innings. The Hurricanes came out on top, winning 3-2. In the championship game, The Hurricanes faced off with the Bethpage Eagles. The Hurricanes came out right from the start hitting their way to a 10-5 championship win. Overall, for the season The Hurricanes scored 138 runs while allowing 48.

—Submitted by Lisa Frey

Other Local Teams Also Win Championship

Congratulations to the 8U and 13U Mineola Hurricanes Travel Baseball Team on winning the 2021 Hot Stove Summer League Season Championship.