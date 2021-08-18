MFD Juniors Do Rappelling Exercises

After a great deal of instruction and preparation, the Mineola Junior Firefighters performed a rappelling exercise. This special training with the instructors covered all aspects of this complex experience, beginning with making all preparations and setting up equipment. The process requires strict direction that must be followed by department members and the junior firefighters. Mineola is one the few departments that do this exciting training for their junior fire department.

