Former Mineola Assistant Principal Becomes New Denton Avenue School Principal

The Herricks Public Schools Board of Education has appointed Dominick Tolipano as the new Denton Avenue School Principal, effective Aug. 1. He joins Herricks from the Mineola School District, where he spent the last 21 years as an administrator and teacher.

Most recently, Tolipano served as assistant principal at Jackson Avenue Elementary School, where he fostered strong bonds with families, students, administrators and faculty members. He implemented programs, led curriculum projects, supervised and supported staff members, coordinated testing, planned professional development, facilitated technology initiatives and implemented the Code of Conduct, among other duties. He was principal of Mineola’s Elementary Summer Language Program and Middle School Math and ELA Summer Program, where he oversaw instruction and daily operations.

Prior to his administrative experience, Tolipano taught sixth grade at Mineola Middle School for many years. He was lead teacher for mathematics and integrated various high-tech resources into the classroom. He also coached basketball and baseball at the middle and high school levels.

Tolipano holds a Professional Diploma with Honors in School Administration and Supervision from Queens College and Master of Science and Bachelor of Business Administration degrees from Hofstra University.

“I believe that the foundation of a community is the education of its youth,” Tolipano said. “I am very excited and honored to be introduced as the principal of Denton Avenue Elementary School and begin my work as a part of this wonderful community. In education, we strive to support the learners to acquire knowledge. However, it is equally important to inspire and empower students, ensuring that each child has the opportunity to be creative, develop their ability to think critically and work collaboratively so they will ultimately contribute positively in our society.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fino Celano added, “We are pleased to introduce Mr. Tolipano and welcome him aboard. He has a strong, impressive background in education and leadership and has made a great impact on his students and colleagues. We look forward to the contributions he will bring to Denton Avenue.”

—Submitted by Herricks Public Schools