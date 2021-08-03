All Invited To Join Rotary

With membership opened to all, the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club extends a special invitation to individuals or representatives interested in learning about Rotary membership and its mission of service to the community and beyond.

Prospective members are invited to attend a complimentary lunch meeting to learn about Rotary along with the many services the Mineola-Garden City Rotary provides. Should a company or organization wish to join Rotary, they may choose various individuals to represent their company or organization. The annual dues remains the same for all.

Traditionally, the Club meets at the Garden City Hotel, but throughout most of the Pandemic, when the hotel was unable to serve lunch, we met virtually on Zoom.

Now, for the past several weeks, the club has arranged with Calogero’s to meet within its outside tented restaurant where we will continue to meet until the reopening for lunch at the Garden City Hotel. Always featured are noteworthy speakers representing a cross-section of the professions or organizations which provide information on various subjects.

For more information about Rotary or how to join our club, email club president Diane at Diane.Marmann@gmail.com.

Rotary Services Continue Throughout Pandemic

The Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club has been able to carry on with most of its traditional services during the pandemic. Club support has continued for RotaCare, which provides free medical care for those in need; for the Gift of Life Program which provides life-saving cardiac surgery for children in developing countries; Club volunteers rang the bell to assist the efforts of the Salvation Army during the 2020 holidays.

We continued to support the annual Alford family Thanksgiving Day Program for homebound seniors and those in need; continued to support RYLA (Rotary’s Youth Leadership Program); continued to provide college scholarships for a Garden City and Mineola High School student. Additionally, to assist with the pandemic, Rotary responded to the district’s “Million Mask Challenge.” Mineola-Garden City Rotary volunteers delivered 10,000 masks to various charities for distribution to those most in need within our local communities.

—Submitted by Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club