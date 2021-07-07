Troop 45 Holds Eagle Scouts Court Of Honor

On June 12, Troop 45 in Mineola held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor and awarded nine boys with the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in Scouting and one that only very few in Scouting ever achieve. Anthony Randazzo, Alexander Castiglia, Domingos DaSilva, Luis Goncalves, Kevin Bongiorno, Thomas Franz, Jack Schneider, Evan Austria and David Kempner were honored by Mineola’s Troop 45 along with Mayor Scott Strauss, Pastor Chester Easton, State Assemblyman Ed Ra, Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell, Town of North Hempstead Clerk Wayne Wink, Deputy Mayor of East Williston Raffaela Dunne, Albertson Fire Department Assistant Chief Timothy Farrell and Mineola Ambulance Corp. Tracy Abamont.

This unique award has bestowed on scouts who have not only displayed commitment to a goal, strong leadership qualities, hard work and dedication, but also managed to get through the obstacles of a pandemic. Due to the pandemic, many of their Eagle projects were postponed, limited in participation, or forced into different directions. Despite these challenges, they were still able to complete the rigorous requirements.

An Eagle project is a significant undertaking that involves planning, fundraising and organizing by the scout, who leads other scouts and adult volunteers in executing the associated activity. The projects are geared to provide a benefit to local communities and organizations. Some of the beneficiaries from this year’s Troop 45 Eagle class were: Rushmore Avenue School in Carle Place, Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind campus in Smithtown, Corpus Christi in Mineola, Mineola Middle School, St. Aidan’s School and Parish in Williston Park, The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Mineola, Paws of War, and Albertson Bird and Bat Sanctuary.

Troop 45 is currently celebrating the 100th anniversary of the troop’s charter. The troop is hosting a gala event this Nov. 27 for current and past troop members and their families. If interested in joining us, visit www.troop45minola.org

—Submitted by Richard Bongiorno