Town Acts On Amazon Neighbors’ Complaints

Mary Carr’s Ring camera caught Amazon tractor trailers passing by her house in the early morning hours, as many as three in one night. Besides waking her, there was one major problem: She lives on Sheridan Boulevard in Mineola, not far from the retail giant’s Last Mile Distribution Center on Westbury Avenue in Carle Place, and no commercial traffic is allowed on the street, except for local delivery.

When Amazon gave its presentation before the Town of North Hempstead Town Board, it promised that its delivery trucks would exit the Long Island Expressway, travel south on Glen Cove Road and make the turn onto Voice Road to reach the loading docks at the south side of the facility.

Carr does not live in the jurisdiction of North Hempstead, but she had company when it came to complaining about the trucks. At the June 16 town board meeting Councilwoman Viviana Russell, who represents the area, introduced a resolution to ban commercial through traffic from 13 residential streets in Carle Place. The signage—which does allow local delivery—will enable traffic enforcement of the regulation.

Russell acknowledged that the resolution came about because of the commercial traffic in the Carle Place area.

“There was an issue with the bridge height on Glen Cove Road (the Northern State Parkway overpass),” she said, explaining that the posted signage fooled the trucks’ GPS systems into seeking alternative routes. She told Anton Media Group that Amazon is working on the problem and in the meanwhile has issued travel instructions on paper to its drivers.

“I also want to mention that we’ve been in contact with the Nassau County Police and asked them to monitor this area for commercial traffic,” Russell said at the meeting. “We have had several conversations with Amazon, which is currently working on this, as well as with the Nassau County DPW.”

Westbury resident Peter Gaffney commented on the resolution, noting that Amazon officials made commitments that 2 Westbury Ave. “had sufficient parking for contract tractor trailers, vans and employee vehicles. This is not true. Amazon vans are not parking on the property. They have been parking overnight at the [adjacent] Park Plaza Mall. The trailers have been using local roads in Carle Place and Mineola at all hours of the day and none of this should be happening.”

Russell stated, “It is really an enforcement issue to make sure they uphold the responsibilities in regards to the actual site itself. So we are continuously addressing it. We are ensuring our part that the signage is there so that the police can enforce [the traffic law].”

Gaffney said he had submitted pictures of Amazon delivery vans parked overnight at 200 Park Plaza.

“It’s really incredible. Amazon has to be held accountable,” he said.

Commissioner of Planning Mike Levine said Amazon would need permission from the town’s Board of Zoning and Appeals to park off site.

“As far as we know there’s been no authorization for parking on that site,” Levine said, referring to Park Plaza.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not return an email seeking comment.