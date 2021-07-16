School Round Up

Student Places In National History Day Competition

Mineola Middle School seventh grader, Julianna Reilly, placed sixth in the nation for the National History Day Competition. Reilly previously competed in the Long Island History Day Competition and the New York State finals to advance to the national round.

Reilly developed a website for her project titled, “The Fireside Chats—Sparking a New Era in Radio Communication.” The website weaves in primary source documents, photos and other content centered around this year’s National History Day theme—Communication in History.

This marked the third year of Mineola’s participation in the competition. Earlier this year, three Mineola seventh graders, including Reilly, advanced to the New York State round.

Junior Receives SHIELD Award

Congratulations to Mineola High School junior Daniella Speranza, this year’s recipient of the SHIELD award. The award was created by former Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

The SHIELD award is presented to a high school junior who shows outstanding strength of character, commitment to self-growth and the spirit and initiative to bring about positive change in the community. SHIELD stands for Service, Honesty, Integrity, Excellence, Leadership and Duty.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District