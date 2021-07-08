New Principal At Hampton Street School

Leigh Shaw was appointed principal of Hampton Street School in the Mineola Union Free School District, effective July 1.

Shaw has five years of experience in the district and was hired as an instructional leader for grades pre-K through 12. In this administrative position, Shaw was responsible for professional development, coaching and supporting teachers and teacher leaders, formal teacher observations and special projects focused on furthering the Mineola mission. One project Shaw is exceptionally proud of is embedding a schoolwide enrichment model throughout the district, including virtual enrichment clusters in both Spanish and English, as well as supporting the development of the double accelerated seventh grade math course.

Most recently, Shaw served as Mineola’s virtual school principal for pre-K through second grade. This position allowed her to get to know Hampton’s learners and families on a deeper level. Additionally, she taught the fourth grade academically gifted program throughout this school year.

Prior to working in the Mineola UFSD, Shaw spent the majority of her career as a teacher at P.S. 334—The Anderson School in Manhattan. She holds a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the University of Wisconsin, a master’s degree in childhood education from Hofstra University and an advanced degree in school leadership from Hunter College.

“It is an honor to join the Hampton family, a place I have admired and respected for the past five years,” Shaw said. “I look forward to supporting the dedicated learners, educators and families in continuing to achieve the Mineola mission.”

