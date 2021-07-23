New Director Of Human Resources Appointed

Margarita Maravel was appointed director of human resources in the Mineola Union Free School District, effective July 1. With more than 20 years of experience within the district, Maravel most recently served as the Hampton Street School Principal. Prior to that, she held positions including classroom teacher, reading teacher, literacy coordinator and instructional leader.

Maravel holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and psychology from Hofstra University, a master’s degree in literacy studies from Hofstra University, a literacy coordinator certificate from Lesley University and a school district administration certificate from LIU Post.

“I am excited to begin this new journey as Director of Human Resources,” said Maravel. “Entering my 21st year in Mineola, I look forward to continued learning and growth in my new position.”

Leigh Shaw has been appointed the incoming principal for Hampton Street School to replace Maravel for the 2021-22 school year.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District