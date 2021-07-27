Mineola Man Arrested In Deadly Accident In Mineola

The Homicide Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for a fatal auto accident that occurred on July 19 at 9:34 p.m. in Mineola.

According to detectives, while making a left hand “U” turn near the intersection of Old Country Road and Willis Avenue, 35-year-old John Marron, was in a collision with a westbound 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by a 35-year-old male victim. As a result of the collision, the male operator was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased by a staff physician. No further injuries were reported.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Marron was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition and was placed under arrest.

Marron is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

-Submitted by NCPD

