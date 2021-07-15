Mineola High School Holds 130th Commencement Ceremony

The Mineola High School Class of 2021 came together on June 26 for the school’s 130th commencement ceremony, creating a sea of red and white gowns at Eisenhower Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graduation was held outdoors, where seniors were joined by their family and friends on the lawn of the park, celebrating the end of an era.

Class President Meghan Heckelman delivered the welcome address, which was followed by speeches from salutatorian Serena Koshy, valedictorian Julia Perrino, Principal Dr. Whittney Smith and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Nagler. While the speeches encouraged students to be prepared for change, they also looked back on how the senior class persevered in the face of adversity.

The senior class was called up to the stage to receive their diplomas from Board of Education President Christine Napolitano and Vice President Margaret Ballantyne-Mannion. Following the conferring of diplomas, the Class of 2021 moved their tassels and tossed their caps into air, marking the end of their high school careers.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District