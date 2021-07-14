Lions Present Donations

The Edward Smith Mineola Lions Club recently held their annual Brian Saloy Memorial Golf Outing. The club raises money to support local community organizations and students as well as charities, primarily those involving programs for the visually impaired. At the outing, the club presented donations of $10,000 to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, as well as $2000 to the Special Olympics New York Chapter.

The club also presented outgoing present Bill Greene with a Melvin Jones Award for his dedicated service to the mission of the Lions and to the community. Greene, the owner of Tsontos Furs, is a previous president of the Mineola Chamber of Commerce.

—Submitted by the Mineola Lions Club