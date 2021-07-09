Library Receives Computers As Donations

The Friends of the Mineola Library recently purchased 14 computers to replace outdated ones at the Mineola Library. This special gift comes from an outstanding community organization that has supported the library for many years. All residents are invited to join the Friends of the Mineola Library for a nominal annual fee. Pictured: Library Director Charles Sleefe (left) thanks the Friends for their computer gift. Officers pictured from left: Madeline Maffetore, Regina Wiley, Susan Daynowski, Richard Ayers, and Carolyn Ayers.

—Submitted by the Mineola Memorial Library