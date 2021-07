Chamber Member Passes Away

The Mineola Chamber of Commerce is very sad to inform residents that its long time board member and treasurer Linda Doerbecker passed away late last month. Doerbecker was loved by all and will be so very missed.

“Linda Doerbecker was a much beloved and long time member of the Mineola Chamber of Commerce acting as treasurer for more than 20 years,” Mineola Chamber of Commerce president Louis Panacciulli said. “To say

that she will be sorely missed doesn’t begin to express the loss we all feel.”

—Submitted by the Mineola Chamber of Commerce