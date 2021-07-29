BOE Vice President Inducted Into Women’s Roll Of Honor

The Mineola Board of Education Vice President Margaret Ballantyne Mannion was recently selected as an honoree for the 2021 May W. Newburger Women’s Roll of Honor. The Women’s Roll of Honor is presented by the Town of North Hempstead and recognizes outstanding women who provide service to their communities. Ballantyne Mannion was one of 13 women who were selected this year.

Honorees were chosen to be inducted to the 28th Women’s Roll of Honor in March, as part of Women’s History Month. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were celebrated at an annual breakfast event in June.

The Women’s Roll of Honor is named after the late May W. Newburger who served as North Hempstead Supervisor from 1994 to 2003.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District