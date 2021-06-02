Vaccination Rates High In Local Villages

As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, vaccination rates continue to improve around the country and around Long Island, although there is a slowdown compared to just a few weeks ago.

Last week, County Executive Laura Curran tweeted that 60 percent of the total Nassau County population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose—including 73.6 percent of adult (18+) residents. But what is the breakdown of each individual village?

According to a Newsday analysis, Mineola, which has a population of approximately 19,600 people, saw 12,404 people receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or 63.2 percent of the total population. Williston Park, which has a population of approximately 10,300 people, saw 6,804 people receiving at least one dose or 65.8 percent of the total population. Albertson, which has a population of 7,225 people, saw 5,059 people receiving at least one dose or 70 percent of its total population.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, all New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit www.vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

“We continue to put more shots in arms every single day and urge vaccination as the key to defeating COVID-19 for good, but vaccination rates are dramatically slowing and to continue moving our numbers up, we need to get creative,” he said. “That’s why we’ve implemented new incentives—including passes at New York State parks, a lottery and transportation tickets—and are opening pop-up sites in locations convenient to New Yorkers. The future is looking up, but there’s a lot of work to be done rebuilding our state after this devastating pandemic, and the more New Yorkers who get vaccinated, the faster we’ll be able to reimagine our society for a new, brighter and more prosperous future.”

The five lowest Nassau communities with its vaccination rate is Hempstead, Roosevelt, Uniondale, Freeport and Elmont. The five top Nassau communities with its vaccination rate is Point Lookout, Woodbury, Atlantic Beach, Roslyn and Great Neck.