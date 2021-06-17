Students Raise Money To Benefit The Children’s Tumor Foundation

Mineola High School students Isabella Gaglione and Julia Perrino collaborated with the Jackson Avenue School PTA to organize a movie night while supporting a good cause. The event raised more than $500 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to drive research, advance care and raise awareness about neurofibromatosis (NF), a disorder that affects a Mineola student.

Gaglione and Perrino brought this passion project to life in order to connect the Jackson Avenue community while helping fight an important cause that hits close to home.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District

