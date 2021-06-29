Outgoing Board President Honored

At its June 17 meeting the Mineola Union Free School District honored outgoing Board of Education President Christine Napolitano who is retiring after serving for 12 years. Past board members, community residents, Superintendent Michael P. Nagler, Ed.D., Deputy Superintendent Matthew Gaven and fellow board members all shared their appreciation for her dedication, commitment and leadership within the district, not only during the time she served but also in the years prior.

She was presented with flowers, poems, words of thanks, and a table created by students in the FabLab with the Mineola logo and #MineolaProud tagline as departing gifts.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District