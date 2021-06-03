Mineola Student-Athletes Commit To Colleges

Fifteen students from Mineola High School have committed to playing their sport at the college level. Each student was recognized during an after-school signing ceremony held on May 19.
Congratulations to the following student-athletes:
- Sam Anjo – Farmingdale State College, Soccer
- Blake Bastos – Elms College, Baseball
- Juliet Burns – Nassau Community College, Volleyball
- Gabriella Flynn – SUNY Canton, Soccer
- Lex Goring – SUNY Maritime College, Lacrosse
- Will Goring – Florida Southern College, Lacrosse
- Abby Meehan – Hofstra University, Softball
- Chris Morandi – Monmouth University, Soccer
- Melanie Podstupka – SUNY New Paltz, Volleyball
- Nick Ramos – Albertus Magnus College, Baseball
- Isabella Rivera – Wisconsin Lutheran College, Soccer
- Kaelyn Rumm – Nassau Community College, Volleyball
- Josh Sandoval – St. John Fisher College, Cross Country/Track
- Sara Tramonte – Queens College, Softball
- Will Winski – Regis College, Soccer
—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District