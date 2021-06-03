Mineola Student-Athletes Commit To Colleges

Fifteen students from Mineola High School have committed to playing their sport at the college level. Each student was recognized during an after-school signing ceremony held on May 19.

Congratulations to the following student-athletes:

Sam Anjo – Farmingdale State College, Soccer

Blake Bastos – Elms College, Baseball

Juliet Burns – Nassau Community College, Volleyball

Gabriella Flynn – SUNY Canton, Soccer

Lex Goring – SUNY Maritime College, Lacrosse

Will Goring – Florida Southern College, Lacrosse

Abby Meehan – Hofstra University, Softball

Chris Morandi – Monmouth University, Soccer

Melanie Podstupka – SUNY New Paltz, Volleyball

Nick Ramos – Albertus Magnus College, Baseball

Isabella Rivera – Wisconsin Lutheran College, Soccer

Kaelyn Rumm – Nassau Community College, Volleyball

Josh Sandoval – St. John Fisher College, Cross Country/Track

Sara Tramonte – Queens College, Softball

Will Winski – Regis College, Soccer

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District