Mineola Student-Athletes Commit To Colleges

Fifteen students from Mineola High School have committed to playing their sport at the college level. Each student was recognized during an after-school signing ceremony held on May 19.

Congratulations to the following student-athletes:

  • Sam Anjo – Farmingdale State College, Soccer
  • Blake Bastos – Elms College, Baseball
  • Juliet Burns – Nassau Community College, Volleyball
  • Gabriella Flynn – SUNY Canton, Soccer
  • Lex Goring – SUNY Maritime College, Lacrosse
  • Will Goring – Florida Southern College, Lacrosse
  • Abby Meehan – Hofstra University, Softball
  • Chris Morandi – Monmouth University, Soccer
  • Melanie Podstupka – SUNY New Paltz, Volleyball
  • Nick Ramos – Albertus Magnus College, Baseball
  • Isabella Rivera – Wisconsin Lutheran College, Soccer
  • Kaelyn Rumm – Nassau Community College, Volleyball
  • Josh Sandoval – St. John Fisher College, Cross Country/Track
  • Sara Tramonte – Queens College, Softball
  • Will Winski – Regis College, Soccer

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District

