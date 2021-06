Last Spring, Mineola resident Kathleen Cloghessy sent around blank puzzle pieces for members of the community to fill in. These pieces were designed to be put together as a large work of art to show Mineola’s strong community response to COVID-19. Cloghessy has put all the pieces together and the completed, four-sided work is now on display at the Mineola Library, through June 30.

—Submitted by the Mineola Memorial Library