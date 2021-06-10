Library Provides Free WiFi

The Mineola Memorial Library is boosting its signal. Wifi Whenever is a service at the Mineola Library that extends its outdoor wireless internet signal to reach up to 300 feet, in all directions, covering the library’s parking lot, and a good part of Memorial Park. Many residents who do not have broadband Internet access consistently available at home have relied on the library as a vital place to connect to the world. The library is now making its Internet available to patrons 24 hours a day, whether in the library or not. Residents can use these networks for free to go online for school or work. Look for Mineola Wireless or Wifi Whenever on your phone’s network list when trying to connect.

—Information provided by the Mineola Memorial Library