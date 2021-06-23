Chamber Installs New President

The Mineola Chamber of Commerce recently installed its newest president Louis Panacciulli. Some might know Panacciulli as the conductor and music director of The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra—a role that he has had since 1984.

“I received my Bachelor’s Degree from Pace University and my Master’s Degree from New York University,” Panacciulli said. “Although these degrees are in Music Education, I spent the first 25 years of my career in the corporate world. In 1985, I brought The Nassau Pops to Mineola’s Memorial Park where our concerts continue to draw thousands of audience members each summer. In December, Chaminade High School hosts Christmas with The Nassau Pops in their state of the art auditorium. These concerts are always performed free of charge to the community.”

The Nassau Pops has performed benefit concerts for numerous charities including Long Island Special Olympics, One in Nine, Glen Cove Hospital, the Independence Fund for Wounded Warriors, and most recently Cerebral Palsy of Nassau County. In 2016, Panacciulli was appointed conductor and music director of the Rockaway Five Towns Symphony Orchestra, which was founded in 1950 and is one of the oldest classical orchestras on Long Island. Panacciulli is also an adjunct professor of music at Nassau Community College and recently retired from his position as teacher of instrumental music in the Valley Stream School District 13. He resides with his family in Franklin Square.

According to Panacciulli, the Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra joined the Mineola Chamber of Commerce in 1996.

“In 2015, I was invited to join the board of directors,” Panacciulli said. “It has been the chambers’ custom for the incoming president to select his successor as vice-president. When our most recent president Joel Harris took office, he asked me to join him as his vice-president. In recent years, the influence of the chamber has greatly increased due to the dedicated work of our former presidents. For my term, the chamber’s five previous presidents have agreed to join together as my executive board to enable the chamber to more effectively serve our community.”

So what does Panacciulli hope to bring to the chamber as president?

“I am hoping to continue to strengthen the chamber’s infrastructure and to build upon our relationship and partnership with our mayor and trustees,” he said. “A stronger chamber will enable us to continue our positive influence on our community.”

Now that the pandemic is turning a corner, events like the beloved Mineola Street Fair is coming back this fall—something that the chamber works tirelessly on putting together.

“We have begun our planning for the 2021 Street Fair, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10 with a rain date of [October] 17,” Panacciulli said. “It will be held on Jericho Turnpike from Mineola Boulevard east to Nassau Boulevard, and on Willis Avenue north from Jericho to the Irish American Hall. Our Taste and Style event is scheduled to be held at Jericho Terrace in 2022 at a date to be announced.”

Panacciulli added that the Mineola Chamber of Commerce is here not only for its business community, but also for our residents.

“We will continue to serve and help strengthen our local restaurants and businesses with advertising and individual support so that they can serve our residents more effectively,” he said. “Our Facebook page is constantly being updated with member information and special events within our village, continuing with our message to shop local.”