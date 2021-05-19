Village Board Welcomes Lost Farmer Brewing Co.

Mayor Scott Strauss and village trustees Dennis Walsh and George Durham were recently joined by members of the Mineola Chamber of Commerce to welcome the Lost Farmer Brewing Co. to Mineola.

Mayor Strauss formally welcomed owners Dominick Petralia and John Strom, and their families during Lost Farmer’s grand opening.

Strauss noted that Mineola is a community of families, so it was appropriate that two young families would collaborate to create what will certainly become a successful fixture in Mineola’s downtown.

Lost Farmer Brewing Co. is located at 63 E 2nd St A. For more information, you can visit them on Facebook.

—Information provided by the Village of Mineola