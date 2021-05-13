Two Brothers Scrap Metal Collects Electronics At Mineola Middle School

Two Brothers Scrap Metal donated the use of a container for Mineola Middle School’s eWaste Drive in celebration of Earth Day weekend. The drive brought in 7,160 pounds of electronic waste. Residents came to the school to drop off their unwanted and unused computers, hard drives, printers, flatscreen TVs, chargers and other items.

The purpose of the drive was to help the environment by disposing of electronics that are either no longer being used or do not work anymore; recycling electronic waste keeps it from winding up in landfills.

The event began as a project initiated by the school’s Robotics Club. Since then, the Robotics Club teamed up with the school’s Environmental Club to promote the Drive to the local community. Last year’s drive was canceled due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for this year to coincide with Earth Day weekend.

Two Brothers has participated in the eWaste Drive for the past five years. During that time, the company has hauled away 38,040 pounds—more than 17 tons—of electronic waste. The staff at Mineola Middle School thanked Two Brothers for its support.

For more information, call 631-694-8188 or visit www.twobrothersscrapmetal.com.

—Submitted by Two Brothers Scrap Metal