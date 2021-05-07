The Viscardi Center To Host Annual Celebrity Sports Night

The Viscardi Center, a network of organizations which provide services that educate, employ, and empower children and adults with disabilities, will hold its 54th annual Celebrity Sports Night virtually on Thursday, May 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event will honor Major League Baseball Hall of Fame member and former Mets star Mike Piazza who will be joined by special guests via pre-recorded messages, including former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this virtual event, and though we would have preferred to gather in person, we have a truly unique and memorable program planned,” John D. Kemp, President and CEO of The Viscardi Center, said. “Thanks to all of our very good friends in The Viscardi Center community, including our presenting sponsor Henry Schein Cares, we are really looking forward to a special evening that will help support our mission to educate, employ, and empower the individuals we work with each and every day.”

The 2021 Celebrity Sports Night will honor Mike Piazza as Sportsman of the Year; Bethany Hamilton, professional surfer and motivational speaker with the Roy Campanella Award; and Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Henry Schein, Inc. with the Corporate Leadership Award. The program will also feature a performance by students of the Henry Viscardi School, as well as silent and live auctions featuring an array of unique items and packages.

Now in its 54th year, Celebrity Sports Night continues to be one of the premier fundraising events in the New York Metropolitan area. Each year, more than 600 local businesses, philanthropists, community leaders, celebrities, and professional athletes come together to help raise funds for critical programs and services that enrich the lives of children and adults with disabilities.

To purchase tickets or sponsor this event, visit www.viscardi.onlinegalas.org. For more information, contact Linda Tibbals at 516-465-1595 or LTibbals@viscardicenter.org.

—Submitted by The Viscardi Center