Students Chosen For Long Island’s Best: Young Artists At The Heckscher Museum

Mineola High School is proud to announce that students Jocelyn Herrera and Paola Vicini Jaramillo have had their artwork selected to be displayed in this year’s Long Island’s Best: Young Artists at The Heckscher Museum exhibition.

Students were challenged to select art on display at the museum as an inspiration for their own work. They also had to write a written artist statement describing their inspiration and artistic process.

From the 331 young artists from 56 high schools across Nassau and Suffolk counties who submitted artwork, Herrera and Vicini Jaramillo were among the 83 students who were selected for the exhibition.

This marks the 25th year of the Long Island’s Best: Young Artists at The Heckscher Museum exhibition. It runs until May 23.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District