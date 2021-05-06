Police And Fire Departments Respond To Albertson House Fire

The Public Information Office reports the details of a house fire that occurred in Albertson on April 23 at 1:30 p.m.

According to police, Third Precinct police responded to Solar Lane for a house fire. Upon arrival police observed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home. Third Precinct Police Officer Robert Simon entered through the front door and observed a disoriented 57-year-old female standing in the middle of a living room that was fully engulfed in flames. Simon ran to the victim and had to carry her outside for safety. The female victim suffered rapid heartbeat and refused medical attention at the scene. There were no other injuries reported and there were no other occupants in the house. The Albertson Fire Department responded along with the Mineola and Williston Park fire departments to extinguish the flames. There were 10 apparatus and 40 fire personnel at scene. The Nassau County Fire Marshall was also at scene. The investigation is ongoing.

—Submitted by NCPD