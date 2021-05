Mineola resident Edith Kaulbach, who has been a resident of the village since 1949 on Jerome Avenue, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday. To this day, Kaulbach still enjoys outings with her family. She has three daughters Angela Lupo Glassman (left) Larraine Lupo Yopp (right) and Lillian Lupo Barry. All three of Kaulbach’s daughters attended Corpus Christi and Mineola High School before marrying and giving her eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.