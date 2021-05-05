Board Of Education President Not Seeking Reelection

Mineola Board of Education president Christine Napolitano announced earlier this year online that she has decided to not seek reelection this year as board president. Garden City Middle School teacher, who is a Mineola resident, Stacey DeCillis is running unopposed for the seat.

“I announced today that after 12 years of serving on Mineola’s BOE, I will not be seeking reelection for a fifth term,” Napolitano, who is a Williston Park resident, said in a statement on her Twitter. “I will never be able to say thank you enough to my community for letting me share in this amazing journey. It has been the honor of my life.”

During her time on the board, Napolitano was at the forefront of advocating for efficiency and innovation in her district. She voted yes on the tough decision to reconfigure the district’s schools, which ultimately led to millions of dollars in savings for community taxpayers and better curriculum alignment for students. During Napolitano’s tenure on the board, the district received state and national attention for its exceptional program and use of technology, including being named to the prestigious Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, and much more.

On Facebook, DeCillis said that she is excited to throw her hat into the ring for board of education president.

“My goal is to ensure this district continues to provide high-quality education to all of our districts children and continues to create a generation of lifelong learners,” she said. “As a parent to [three] school aged children and an educator myself, I am hopeful to be a valuable member to this team.”

Trustee Brian Widman, who is a Roslyn Heights resident, is also running unopposed for his third term on the board.

The school board elections will be held on Tuesday, May 18 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voting will be at the Jackson Avenue School at 300 Jackson Ave. in Mineola and the Meadow Drive School at 25 Meadow Drive in Albertson.