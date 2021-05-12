Around Town Announcements

Class Of 1962 Reunion

Members of the Mineola High School Class of 1962 are looking for classmates interested in attending a 60th class reunion at the Pirates’ Cove Hotel and Resort in Stuart, FL during March 2022. The exact dates have not been determined. For further information, contact Peter Ruppar at prupparlaw@sbcglobal.net or Irene Dorfman Weiss at weiss.irene.sd@gmail.com.

Mineola Scout Troop 45 Celebrates Its 100th Year

Troop 45 was issued its first charter on June 9, 1921, sponsored by the Civic League of Mineola.

By June of 2020, Troop 45 has produced 179 Eagle Scouts, and despite the pandemic will have another four to six Eagles this scouting year. Each year, the troop is involved in a variety of civic activities, including marching in the St. Patrick’s Day and Memorial Day parades, attending 9/11 Memorial Service, and Scouting for food.

Eagle projects performed by the scouts on their path to the Eagle rank have benefited local parishes, parks, conservations, and charities.

Despite the pandemic, the troop continues to go strong, with a combination of video, outdoor, and socially distanced indoor meetings, based on the latest safety guidelines.

The troop is planning its 100th anniversary celebration, which will take place at the Jericho Terrace on Nov. 27, 2021. All past and present members are invited. More information about the event, and opportunities to sponsor the event can be found at www.troop45mineola.org/anniversary or by emailing anniversary@troop45mineola.org.