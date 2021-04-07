Village Unveils Tentative Budget

The Village of Mineola has recently unveiled its tentative 2021-22 budget, which will be further discussed at an upcoming public hearing on Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. at village hall before the board of trustees.

The 2021-22 tentative budget amounts to $24,451,264. For the village’s general government category, $4,968,236 would be allocated while public safety would have an expenditure of $1,777,956. Health would receive $60,000 while transportation is slated to receive $3,271,840. The village’s water fund would receive $2,916,408 and the village’s library fund would receive $1,836,041. Other categories within the budget include culture/recreation, community services, employee benefits and more.

The tentative budget is filed at the village clerk’s office and is open for inspection by the general public, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until April 14.