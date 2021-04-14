Scott Fairgrieve Elected President Of The Nassau County Historical Society

Scott Fairgrieve has been elected as President of the Nassau County Historical Society. The Nassau County Historical Society seeks to expand public understanding of the history of Nassau County and to encourage the study of the history and of Long Island. The Nassau County Historical Society organized in 1915, the society was incorporated in 1920 and received a permanent charter from the State Education Department in 1958.

The Nassau County Historical Society regularly sponsors speakers who are authorities on various aspects of Long Island life and history. At present, the meetings are being conducted on Zoom. In February Kerriann Flanagan Brosky spoke on Historic Crimes of Long Island. On April 11, Joanne Belli spoke on the history of the Lido Beach Hotel.

On Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m., the Society is sponsoring a webinar entitled “Isle of Shells: An Illustrated History of Long Island Beaches.” This presentation will be done on Zoom.

All programs are free to the public. For more information or to become a member, visit www.nassaucountyhistoricalsociety.org. Each member receives the Annual Journal, containing articles of historical interest. Dr. Natalie Naylor is the editor of the Journal.

The society intends to return to in person meetings once the pandemic has subsided.

Fairgrieve recently retired from the Nassau County District Court where he served for 20 years. Fairgrieve also served as an Acting Nassau County Court Judge. He also is a trustee of the Mineola Historical Society and serves as Speaker Chairperson for the County Seat Kiwanis. Fairgrieve is also an adjunct professor at LIU-Post teaching business law. He also volunteers at the Faith Mission (food pantry) in Mineola and donates platelets regularly for the New York Blood Center. Fairgrieve serves as Mineola Village Justice. He also is an arbitrator for FINRA.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Historical Society