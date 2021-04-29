Nicolello Honors Library Workers For National Library Week

By
Mineola American Staff
-
0
82

On Tuesday April 6, Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello presented a citation to the library workers of Mineola Memorial Library for National Library Week, and National Library Worker Day.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, library workers have had to accommodate the ever-changing COVID-19 requirements while continuing to meet the needs of our community,” Presiding Officer Nicolello said. “Thank you, library workers for all that you do to enhance our lives through the services you provide and the endless opportunities to learn you offer.”

—Submitted by the office of Richard Nicollelo

