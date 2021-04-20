NHP Man Arrested In Fatal Williston Park Accident

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on April 10 at 8:25 p.m. in Williston Park.

According to detectives, while attempting to cross Hillside Avenue southbound, a 74-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a 2012 Nissan Rogue that was traveling eastbound on Hillside Avenue near Broad Street. The operator of the Nissan, 29-year-old David Bernardi of New Hyde Park, remained at the scene. As a result of the collision the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Bernardi was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and DWAI–Drugs 1192.4. He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on April 11.