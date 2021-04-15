Mineola MS Robotics Team Competes In Worldwide Challenge

Seven students on the Mineola Middle School robotics team recently took part in the First Lego League Challenge. This year’s competition was called Replay. It’s one of four robotic competitions sponsored by Lego. The Replay challenge encourages students to demonstrate innovation and teamwork by thinking of ways to transform spaces into opportunities to play and be active.

Students had to design and code a robot with the goal of completing up to 15 mission-based games on a competition field. In addition, the Mineola students created a website geared toward helping middle schoolers live a healthy lifestyle. The site included areas of mindfulness, nutrition and exercise.

More than 300,000 students from across the globe participated in the competition.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District

