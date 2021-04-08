Mineola Middle School Raises Thousands For Hero Squad Program

Students and staff at Mineola Middle School participated in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Hero Squad fundraiser, formerly known as Pennies for Patients. The middle school was able to raise more than $4,290 for the organization. The money goes toward blood cancer research and patient support services.

One Mineola Middle School student, seventh grader Justin Spera, is being touted for his commitment and enthusiasm to the donation drive each year. Throughout his time at the Middle School, Spera has individually raised more than $7,000 for this cause.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District