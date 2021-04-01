Mineola-Garden City Rotary Inducts New Member

On Zoom last week, the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club was honored to welcome Beverly James, Assistant Governor of Rotary District 7255 to induct Seth Berman, Esq. as a new member of the club.

Berman who lives in Long Beach with his family, commutes to his office in Lake Success. When Rotary returns to the Garden City Hotel for lunch meetings, Berman says Garden City will be the “middle ground” to his commute.

Berman is a partner in the commercial litigation department and is Director of the Intellectual Property, Entertainment and Media Department of Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP. Berman specializes in high stakes complex commercial and intellectual property related litigation and entertainment transactions. The firm serves clients throughout the New York metropolitan area from offices on Long Island, Brooklyn, Manhattan, White Plains and upstate New York.

For more information about Abrams Fensterman, visit www.abramslaw.com.

Individuals, Businesses And Organizations Are Invited To Join Rotary

Recently we reminded that the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club welcomes as members individuals, businesses, corporations, schools, houses of worship, hospitals and charitable organizations as well as retirees.

Currently, our club is comprised of attorneys, bankers, retailers, real estate reps, various consultants, a printer, insurance reps, financial planners, past village officials, an editor/publisher of a local newspaper, Superintendent of Garden City Public Schools, Dean of the Cathedral of the Incarnation and several retirees.

Businesses, corporations or organizations while technically represented by an individual contact person, are welcome to send an individual from their firm/organization, schools and houses of worship to attend meetings. This opens our meetings to a wider range of attendees.

Rotary Recognizes Longest Members

The Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club likes to think that once a Rotarian, always a Rotarian. We take this opportunity to recognize five of our longest club members with the year they joined: Charles Pacifico—1971 (50 years); Michael Sperendi—1977 (41 years); Lawrence Jones—1980 (44 years); Bob Schoelle—1982 (39 years); Bob Bonagura, Lance Cheney and Gary Fishberg—1983 (38 years).

While in 2921 there are 13 Club member who are women, the first two to be inducted into the club are Maureen Clancy and Althea Robinson—1987 (34 years).

All are recognized along with many other long-time members who have worked with our club towards service to the community and beyond while enjoying Rotary fellowship.

Traditionally, Rotary meets for lunch meetings at the Garden City Hotel on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. But, throughout the pandemic, the club continues to meet virtually on Zoom. We look forward to resuming our meeting schedule at the hotel as soon as all feel comfortably safe. We continue to host a variety of notable speakers from various fields.

For information about Rotary and joining the Mineola-Garden City Club, email president Diane Marmann at diane.marmann@gmail.com.

Upcoming Speakers

Monday, April 12—Dorothy Christofides, proprietor—Hengstenberg’s Florist

Monday, April 26—Jason Wotman, proprietor—Mighty Quinn’s BBQ

—Submitted by the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club