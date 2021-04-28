Mineola Fire Department Presented With County Uniform Bars For COVID-19 Service

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello recently presented the Mineola Fire Department with Nassau County service bars to the firefighters and EMS for their courage and extraordinary dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While most of our citizens were at home trying to stay safe during the pandemic, our first responders were answering calls each and every night at great personal risk to assist people in need, including many who were extremely ill,” Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello said. “I know I speak for all of Nassau’s residents when I thank these brave men and women for service above and beyond the call of duty.”

—Submitted by the office of Richard Nicolello