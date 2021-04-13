Devastating Crash On Easter Sunday

The Nassau County Police’s Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a serious car accident involving three vehicles that occurred on Easter Sunday at 3 a.m. in Mineola.

According to detectives, a Lexus sedan, being operated by a 27-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike where it intersects with Willis Avenue when it was in a collision with a Chevrolet SUV that was operated by a 38-year-old male. The Chevrolet SUV was then in collision with a Jeep SUV that was operated by a 26-year-old female. The Lexus sedan proceeded to collide with a fence at 113 Jericho Tpke. and two businesses located at 99 Jericho Tpke. and 105 Jericho Tpke.

Right after the crash, the Mineola Fire Department was alerted to a car versus building with fire, entrapment and wires down. Chief of the Department Robert Connolly and 1st Assistant Chief Andrew Martone Jr. were quickly on scene and confirmed the car fire, along with the multi-vehicle accident. Units on scene had a vehicle that had split into two, one part overturned into a building with occupants trapped and the other part was engulfed in flames. Engine 162 led by Captain Michael Fernandes and Heavy Rescue 1610 led by 1st Lieutenant Christopher Strauss were quickly on the scene. Engine 162 pulled a line and extinguished the car fire while Heavy Rescue 1610 went to work. The occupants were able to be freed without any extrication tools. Units were on scene for just under two hours.

The operator of the Lexus and a 28-year-old female passenger were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Two additional parties involved were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Jericho Turnpike was shut down for several hours after the crash while police investigated.