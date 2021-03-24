One Year Later In Dealing With COVID-19

Days after the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in Nassau County, County Executive Laura Curran joined with Dr. Joseph J. Greco, Senior Vice President & Chief of Hospital Operations at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island and emergency medical staff in Mineola to commend the healthcare workers for their triumphant work during the COVID-19 pandemic. NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island was the first hospital in Nassau to have a COVID-19 patient.

—Submitted by the office of Laura Curran