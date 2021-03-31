Mineola UFSD Celebrates Reading Throughout March

Throughout the month of March, the Mineola Union Free School District expanded its focus on reading. Students and staff at Hampton Street School, Meadow Drive School and Jackson Avenue School celebrated Pick A Reading Partner, or PARP, from March 1 to March 15.

The PARP activities recognized the importance of reading together and how reading a few minutes each day helps build vocabulary, improve comprehension and allows children to open their imaginations. The district’s PARP theme this year was, “Something magical happens when you read.” Buildings recognized the theme by holding a spirit week which included a Magic Day. Throughout PARP, each building also had mystery readers come into its classrooms including district administrators, teachers, and Board of Education members.

Schools throughout the district also celebrated Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 2. Since Read Across America Day falls on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Mineola Middle School held a Dr. Seuss themed spirit week, having students and staff dress up in ways to honor some of the author’s classic books.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District