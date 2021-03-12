Mineola HS Student-Athlete Spotlight Continues

The Mineola Athletics Department student athlete spotlight shines on Tristan Dougherty and Anthony Bonetti.

Tristan Dougherty

As a member of the varsity basketball and baseball teams Tristan Dougherty is a contributing member of two excellent programs. Dougherty has dedicated countless hours of time as a Mineola Mustang athlete work-ing in practice and in pre-season training to better his skills and make the team better. As a busy student athlete, he—not surprisingly—says that his favorite class in school is his physical education class. He enjoys the fun and the ability to play different sports while getting exercise and making friends in class. His fondest memories as a Mineola Mustang athlete include the basketball program’s Reggie Carter Night, all of the teams wins last season and as a true sportsman and teammate, remembers his teammate Sean hitting a game-winning free throw against Valley Stream South. In

the near term Dougherty looks forward to his prom and graduation, and hopefully playing baseball in the spring. He anticipates the last day of school and enjoying the summer before starting college. Dougherty’s words of wisdom to up and coming Mustangs are to cherish and enjoy every moment, and to have fun while things last.

Anthony Bonetti

Anthony Bonetti is a senior member of the boys basketball team. As a team member, Bonetti has been a dedicated athlete that has contributed in many ways. As a hard worker in practice he has proven himself to be a great teammate and sportsman.

He cites the experience as being part of the team respecting his coaches and striving for a goal with his teammates as a memorable experience for him. Bonetti looks forward to starting his college career at Nassau Community College next year. His favorite subject has been English and he enjoys the company of all of his classmates. Bonetti is looking forward to making new friends in school and finding new and exciting hobbies. In the long term he plans to have a successful career in a job that he likes to do. His advice for future Mustangs is to “be yourself, work hard and to be outspoken…and to enjoy it all while you can.”