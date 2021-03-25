Meadow Drive Collects Books For The Book Fairies

Meadow Drive School in the Mineola Union Free School District has recently collected dozens of books to support the organization, The Book Fairies. The school’s PTA sponsored the drive for community members to donate reading materials for all ages. Meadow Drive was able to fill up 83 boxes of books.

The Book Fairies, based in Freeport, then distributes the books to schools, organizations and communities across Long Island who are in need of literature. The goal of the organization is to foster a love for literacy and academic success.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District