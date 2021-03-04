Main Street Closes For Third Track Project

The third track project in Mineola has fully taken effect now that Main Street was permanently closed to vehicular traffic late last month. The elimination of the Main Street grade crossing is 3TC’s eighth grade cross elimination for the LIRR Expansion project. Following the Main Street closure, the pedestrian crossing will be closed intermittently due to construction in the area. A new pedestrian overpass will be built at the corner of Main and Front streets with an ADA-compliant elevator. Main Street is the third grade crossing to be eliminated in the Village of Mineola alone.

While the Willis Avenue underpass is under construction, foot and car traffic will be effected with detours. Pedestrians and vehicles will now be detoured to Mineola Boulevard or Roslyn Road. Pedestrians who are seeking an ADA-accessible route will now be detoured to the Mineola Intermodal Center overpass that is located at 3rd Avenue and Station Road. The good news for local businesses, who definitely need the extra boost due to the ongoing pandemic, is that they will still be accessible throughout the closure.

Following the reopening of Willis Avenue, which is expected to happen in Fall 2021, vehicles may use the new underpass at Willis Avenue to traverse between both sides of the tracks.

According to 3TC, at Main Street, grade crossing gates are in the down position as much as 53 percent of the time during a.m. and p.m. peak hours. The need for grade crossing elimination is further illustrated by six fatal crashes at grade crossing locations in the LIRR main line corridor between 2007-17. This reconstructed grade crossing was designed with the village and will enhance safety and provide for a quieter and more livable community along the railroad.