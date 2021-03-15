Chimney Fire In Mineola

The Nassau County Police Department Public Information Office reports the details of a fire that happened on March 6 at 10:29 p.m. in Mineola.

According to police, a passerby observed heavy smoke coming from a chimney while walking his dog and notified police. Upon arrival, responding police officers Palmese, Accordino and Sgt. Ruhle observed an active fire coming from the chimney. Not knowing the extent of the fire, officers forced entry and assisted an 89-year-old resident who was sleeping inside. Officers removed the elderly male from the house to safety. No injuries were suffered due to the quick response of police and the Mineola Fire Department. The fire was contained to the chimney only and it was extinguished.

—Submitted by NCPD