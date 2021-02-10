Village Of East Williston Launches Historic Photo Contest

Beginning on Monday, Feb. 1, copies of the last published Village of East Williston history book dated 2000 will be available on the table outside the East Williston Village Hall office while supplies last.

We encourage you to read the books and then go on a photo shoot to take pictures of our village properties and historic places.

Photos should be submitted to ewillistonclerk@yahoo.com by Friday, Feb. 19.

When sending the photo, place the following wording in the subject line: Historic Photo Contest.

Photos will be entered into a contest in the following categories:

Village Hall; The Fire Station; The Library; The East Williston Train Station; Northside School; Village Green; Village sign entrances; Devlin Field—the brick path, the tennis courts, the gardens, the baseball field, Camp Park; The EW Historic District along East Williston Avenue; The EW Historic District along Sagamore Avenue; Individual historic elements mentioned in the history book (you will find that there are many); a panoramic of any aspect of our village for our new website

Select photos will also be used for our updated website to showcase our streamlined procedures. The winning photos will be published with photo credits on our new village website going live in the Summer of 2021.

As we look forward to our 100th anniversary of the incorporation of our village in 2026, these photographs will begin to pave the way for that celebration. Please be safe and cognizant of traffic when standing in the street to take these photos.

—Submitted by the Village of East Williston