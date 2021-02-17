Mineola UFSD Takes Part In Valentines For Vets

The Mineola Union Free School District recently collaborated with New York State Assemblyman Ed Ra and New York State Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti to take part in the Valentines for Vets initiative. Mineola has participated in the annual drive for a number of years, collecting donations for our veterans.

All buildings throughout the district gathered items including gift cards, toiletries, socks, sweatshirts and sweatpants from students, staff and community members. Students also created handmade valentine cards to be paired with the donations. Assemblyman Ra and Assemblywoman Sillitti collected the items to be distributed to VA hospitals and VFW posts across Long Island.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District