Mineola Resident Celebrates 107th Birthday

Mineola resident Vincenza Benedetto recently celebrated her 107th birthday on Jan. 26. Benedetto has lived in Mineola since 1960 in the same home. She has two sons Robert, wife Diane, son Carl, granddaughter Laura and husband Chris, their two great grandchildren Nicholas and Anthony, grandson Mark, nieces and nephews. She worked in the garment industry, was a World War II factory inspector, a 10 year Winthrop Hospital volunteer and still thankfully quite independent in her daily affairs.

—Submitted by Robert Benedetto

