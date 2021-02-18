GLIRC Food Drive Comes To Mineola

Recently, the Greater Long Island Running Club’s (GLIRC) food drive made a first time appearance in Mineola, dropping off a truckload of food and personal hygiene products at Faith Mission, operating out of the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. The mission is currently serving about 200 families in need from Mineola and surrounding communities each week.

GLIRC initiated this food drive at the beginning of the pandemic 10 months ago, and since then, thanks to generous donations from members of the club, has contributed more than 20,000 pounds of food and personal hygiene products plus nearly $25,000 in supermarket gift cards to soup kitchens and food pantries serving needy families all over Long Island from Long Beach to Patchogue.

—Submitted by the Greater Long Island Running Club